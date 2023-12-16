In spring 2021, under the low ceiling of the Sompo Museum of Art lobby in Shinjuku, masked visitors trickled through rows of retractable belt barriers en route to works by Piet Mondrian. Up a few floors, they moved through the galleries leisurely, lingering before the Dutch painter’s instantly recognizable squares of red, yellow, white and black, then moving on.

Two and a half years later, these same galleries contain a very different energy. “Van Gogh and Still Life,” on now at Sompo until Jan. 21, is stuffed to the gills with museum-goers. In front of the centerpiece of the show, one of Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers,” runs a steady stream about six people deep, their phones and cameras held at the ready. Behind them, a line snakes through the whole of the gallery.

After three years of museum closures, exhibition postponements and border closings, 2023 marked a return for Tokyo’s biggest art museums. This year saw a lineup of blockbuster exhibitions, including a number of modernist paintings on loan from Europe and, with them, crowds of eager art-goers.