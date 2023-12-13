Artist Tam Ka-yan is on a mission to reconnect Hong Kongers to their culinary heritage by combining her love for food and her personal identity through her online illustrations.

Boasting close to 175,000 followers on her Instagram account, the Hong Kong-born artist embarked on her journey in 2019 as she began posting her illustrations on the platform.

A high school student at the time, the now 20-year-old Tam began to document the delicious food she came across in her daily life while experimenting with various art styles, which eventually evolved into the watercolor style she is known for today.