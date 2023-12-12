Japanese director and animator Hayao Miyazaki’s latest movie, “The Boy and the Heron,” debuted at the top of the North American box office this past weekend with a record-breaking $12.8 million. It is the first original anime film to secure first place in the United States and Canada.

The movie, which marks Miyazaki’s return to filmmaking after announcing his retirement in 2013, also earned a Golden Globes nomination Monday in the category of best animated motion picture. “The Boy and the Heron” composer Joe Hisaishi received a nomination for best original score for a motion picture.

Meanwhile, fellow Japanese director Makoto Shinkai’s latest feature, “Suzume,” also received a Golden Globe nomination for best animated motion picture.