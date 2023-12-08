After months of speculation, the talent agency formerly known as Johnny & Associates announced its new name: Starto Entertainment (stylized in all caps).

Agency officials presented the news in a special video made available to members of Family Club, the company’s official fan club, on Friday. In the video, company COO Yoshihiko Inohara also revealed that self-styled entrepreneur Atsushi Fukuda would serve as CEO.

Starto Entertainment will handle all talent and entertainment business related to the performers and groups under the agency’s purview.