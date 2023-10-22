If summer is the time for ghost stories in Japan, nothing beats autumn for cozying up with a good mystery or thriller. With its consistent combination of both commercial and literary appeal, this genre has long pleased Japanese readers.

Thankfully, the past few years have seen an uptick in available translations, allowing English-language readers to dive deep into this unique intersection of art and entertainment that propels the publishing market in Japan.

And so, as sunlight hours grow shorter and the nights cooler, pick up one of The Japan Times’ recommended reads in crime fiction to go with the autumn chill.