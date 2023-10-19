Many Japanese comedies are about lonely guys looking for love, which reflects a sad reality. According to a recent government survey, four of 10 Japanese men in their 20s have never gone out on a date. And since a date does not guarantee a relationship, it would be safe to assume that even more have never had a girlfriend.

The protagonist of Koji Maeda’s energizingly offbeat rom-com “How to Find a Lover” belongs to this group. Though he’s a good-looking guy and personable in a puppy-doggish way, Towa (Yuki Kura) becomes tongue-tied in the presence of Sonoko (Haruka Imou), a convenience store clerk he likes.

A worker on a three-man landscaping crew, Towa comes up with an unusual meet-cute: Lay a trail of leaves from the store to where he is waiting with a pocketful of newspaper clippings to use as conversation starters.