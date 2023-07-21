Tony Bennett, the New York singer who made “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” his signature number in a career that spanned seven decades and was built on American popular songs, jazz standards and show tunes, has died. He was 96.

His death in New York on Friday was reported by the Associated Press, which cited publicist Sylvia Weiner. He had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.

Bennett vaulted to fame in the early 1950s with a string of emotional hits, including “The Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” “Because of You” and “Blue Velvet.”