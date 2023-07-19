  • A display at a cinema in Tokyo showing a digital poster for Oscar-winning animator Hayao Miyazaki's latest film, titled 'The Boy and the Heron,' on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
    A display at a cinema in Tokyo showing a digital poster for Oscar-winning animator Hayao Miyazaki's latest film, titled 'The Boy and the Heron,' on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

Studio Ghibli’s newest film “The Boy and the Heron” smashed studio records in its first four days, putting it on track to become one of anime icon Hayao Miyazaki’s top-grossing films.

The film — which is widely believed to be Miyazaki’s last — was released last week without a publicity campaign and almost no pre-release promotion. Still, it drew early morning sold-out audiences and tons of social media chatter focusing on what exactly the highly anticipated film was truly about.

According to the film’s distributor, Toho, “The Boy and the Heron” grossed over ¥2.14 billion in the first four days following its release. That’s more than 2001’s “Spirited Away” took in over its first four days on its way to becoming Ghibli’s highest grossing film.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED