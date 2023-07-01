  • Mainichi Auction's Yoshiaki Onoyama attends a ceremony for the return of Alessandro Turchi's painting to Poland at the Polish Embassy in Tokyo on May 31. | POLISH CULTURAL INSTITUTE IN TOKYO / VIA KYODO
    Mainichi Auction's Yoshiaki Onoyama attends a ceremony for the return of Alessandro Turchi's painting to Poland at the Polish Embassy in Tokyo on May 31. | POLISH CULTURAL INSTITUTE IN TOKYO / VIA KYODO

  • Kyodo

A valuable painting looted from a Polish aristocrat in 1940 by Nazi Germany has been discovered in Japan and returned to Poland, according to the Polish Embassy in Japan and a Tokyo-based art auction company.

While it is not clear how the painting, called “Madonna with Child” by Italian Baroque Era painter Alessandro Turchi, came to be in the possession of its former Japanese owner, the artwork was handed into the Polish Embassy in Tokyo in late May at no cost to Poland.

It is the first time that a work of art taken from Poland during the Nazi occupation has been discovered in East Asia, according to the embassy.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW