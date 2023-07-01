A valuable painting looted from a Polish aristocrat in 1940 by Nazi Germany has been discovered in Japan and returned to Poland, according to the Polish Embassy in Japan and a Tokyo-based art auction company.

While it is not clear how the painting, called “Madonna with Child” by Italian Baroque Era painter Alessandro Turchi, came to be in the possession of its former Japanese owner, the artwork was handed into the Polish Embassy in Tokyo in late May at no cost to Poland.

It is the first time that a work of art taken from Poland during the Nazi occupation has been discovered in East Asia, according to the embassy.