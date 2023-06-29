  • A still from 'The Bridge,' an animated short film that won the top prize at this year's Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia. | COURTESY OF SHORT SHORTS FILM FESTIVAL & ASIA/ VIA KYODO
A Polish animated film about the friendship between Poland and Japan won the top prize Monday at one of Asia’s largest short film festivals.

“The Bridge,” a story by Poland-born director Izumi Yoshida based on the so-called Siberian Children who were rescued by the Japanese Red Cross Society following the Russian Revolution, was announced winner of the George Lucas Award, or the Grand Prix award, at a ceremony in Tokyo at the culmination of the three-week festival.

