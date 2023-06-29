A Polish animated film about the friendship between Poland and Japan won the top prize Monday at one of Asia’s largest short film festivals.
“The Bridge,” a story by Poland-born director Izumi Yoshida based on the so-called Siberian Children who were rescued by the Japanese Red Cross Society following the Russian Revolution, was announced winner of the George Lucas Award, or the Grand Prix award, at a ceremony in Tokyo at the culmination of the three-week festival.
