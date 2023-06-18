Determined to bring “boys’ love” romantic fiction into the mainstream, four fans in Hong Kong recently joined hands to open a small bookstore cafe where like-minded folk can freely explore their love of the genre without prejudice.

Boys’ love, or “BL,” is a niche genre of fiction themed on amorous relationships between male protagonists. Initially created in the 1970s by female Japanese manga artists seeking to challenge gender stereotypes and sexual norms, it has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, gaining a large following in Japan and elsewhere.

In October 2020, Diane Chow, 26, banded together with three friends to open the store as a dedicated space where fans can gather and connect with others who share their enthusiasm for BL.