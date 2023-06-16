A Japanese comedian whose “naked” posing act took him all the way to the final of a major British talent show said during a raucous homecoming news conference in Tokyo on Friday that his success was down to the simplicity of his act.

Tonikaku Akarui Yasumura, 41, became the first Japanese performer to compete in the final of “Britain’s Got Talent” on June 4. His act, honed over the last 10 years, sees him strike increasingly elaborate poses while wearing nothing but a pair of underpants, giving the appearance that he is naked.

Despite initially falling in a semifinal, the show’s judges — including the famously acerbic Simon Cowell — gave him a wildcard slot for the final. The contest’s winner receives a cash prize and a slot at the Royal Variety Performance, which is usually attended by the British monarch.