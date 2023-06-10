I read Ao Omae’s full-length English-language debut, “People Who Talk to Stuffed Animals Are Nice,” while catching up with friends during a trip to the United States. It was impeccable timing: My younger 20-something friends were going through intense changes in their lives — periods of self-discovery. They were grappling with issues that I found on every page of Omae’s book. His characters struggled alongside my friends, exploring new forms of sexuality and self-expression as they attempted to find their place in an isolating and increasingly online social landscape.

Omae’s collection of four stories, translated by Emily Balistrieri, dives into often overlooked perspectives on human relationships. For younger readers, these perspectives will strike home; for older ones, they give insight into the types of struggles the current generation coming of age has with sexuality, family dynamics and growing up.

From the 10-page “Bath Towel Visuals” to the nearly 100-page titular story, each of Omae’s entries explore the subtleties of the discomfort and pain of a young generation in Japan. Omae himself turned 30 last year and emerged onto the Japanese literary scene after placing first in the Granta Japan with Waseda Bungaku short story contest in 2016. While he is regarded domestically as a writer who tells stories focused on gender and sexuality, “People Who Talk” reveals his concern with and critique of outdated views and nuances of such topics. Each story explores young people with “alternative” sexualities and gender identities in a refreshingly thoughtful manner. Every character moves beyond labels and exists at a nexus of contradictory desires and expectations.