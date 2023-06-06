One of Asia’s largest short film festivals is celebrating its 25th anniversary in Tokyo, with this year’s theme exploring diverse stories within the context of a world emerging from the coronavirus pandemic.

Short Shorts Film Festival and Asia will showcase 270 works by seasoned international filmmakers and newcomers across 20 programs, with some productions already available for online viewing and others to be screened in theaters around the capital throughout June.

The international program will feature films such as veteran British director Sally Potter’s drama “Look at Me,” starring Spanish actor Javier Bardem and American comedian Chris Rock.