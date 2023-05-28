  • Laura Moretti (left), Tatekawa Shinoharu (center) and faculty co-chair Barak Kushner outside the University of Cambridge's Faculty of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies in April 2022. | COURTESY OF FREDDIE SEMPLE / VIA KYODO
London – An ongoing collaboration between a distinguished bilingual rakugo artist and a University of Cambridge professor is resurrecting popular culture from Japan’s Edo Period (1603-1868) never before seen by contemporary audiences.

By doing so, the pair hope to expand the repertoire of rakugo, a traditional form of comedic storytelling, making otherwise obscure aspects of Japanese literary and cultural heritage more accessible to the general public.

In February, Tokyo-based rakugo master Tatekawa Shinoharu held an online performance in Japanese for students at the university’s Faculty of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies and his Japanese fans.

