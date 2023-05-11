For someone who’s made a career from bouts of extended isolation, Yu Yamauchi is a font of verbosity. It’s as if all that time spent alone — 600 days in a mountain hut on Mount Fuji, nine months in the forests of Yakushima — has created a reserve of extroversion in him. The moment he touches back down into society, it all comes rushing out.
On a bright day in Kyoto following two days of rain, I sit across from the 45-year-old photographer as he regales me with densely packed tales from his life between bites of egg and toast. Yamauchi — with long ears and a broad, cheery smile, his glasses pushed up on his head — is more like a gregarious sailing instructor than the monastic artist you might anticipate from his eerie photos of solitude.
The stories flow out of Yamauchi at a rapid clip, the timelines and places and characters weaving and sliding so it sounds more like a Beat novel than a CV. “That’s only chapter two,” he says after talking almost nonstop for 50 minutes. “How many are there?” I ask as we set out at a brisk pace for “Jinen” (“Nature”), his exhibition in the 118-year-old headquarters of obi manufacturer Kondaya Genbei, a part of this year’s Kyotographie photo festival. “Four, maybe five,” he says, sliding his glasses down over his face and grinning.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.