For someone who’s made a career from bouts of extended isolation, Yu Yamauchi is a font of verbosity. It’s as if all that time spent alone — 600 days in a mountain hut on Mount Fuji, nine months in the forests of Yakushima — has created a reserve of extroversion in him. The moment he touches back down into society, it all comes rushing out.

On a bright day in Kyoto following two days of rain, I sit across from the 45-year-old photographer as he regales me with densely packed tales from his life between bites of egg and toast. Yamauchi — with long ears and a broad, cheery smile, his glasses pushed up on his head — is more like a gregarious sailing instructor than the monastic artist you might anticipate from his eerie photos of solitude.

The stories flow out of Yamauchi at a rapid clip, the timelines and places and characters weaving and sliding so it sounds more like a Beat novel than a CV. “That’s only chapter two,” he says after talking almost nonstop for 50 minutes. “How many are there?” I ask as we set out at a brisk pace for “Jinen” (“Nature”), his exhibition in the 118-year-old headquarters of obi manufacturer Kondaya Genbei, a part of this year’s Kyotographie photo festival. “Four, maybe five,” he says, sliding his glasses down over his face and grinning.