Whether by a man or country, innocence lost can never be regained. That’s the heart-piercing truth offered by a thrilling new novel set in Singapore.
“The Great Reclamation” by Rachel Heng takes place over two decades in the rapidly changing island country, before it gained independence in the 1960s. The novel is full of vivid, delicious writing, and the story is addictive, moving across time at a startlingly rapid clip of progress — just as it really happened in Singapore. The plot and pacing are cinematic, and with a full cast of fleshed out characters, the novel lends itself well to a screen adaptation.
464 pages
RIVERHEAD BOOKS, Fiction.
