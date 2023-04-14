Tokyo Disneyland has been a part of Yoshika Yoshida’s life since she was a teenager — April 15, 1983, to be exact. That was the date the amusement park opened 40 years ago.

“Right before it officially opened, it was raining. But once the gates opened, the rain stopped,” Yoshida, 54, tells The Japan Times. “You could even see a rainbow. Amazing.”

Since that magical day, Yoshida has worn her love for Tokyo Disneyland on her sleeve. In fact, she was one of the first fans to share her park experiences on the blogging platform Ameblo in 2008.