A stage adaptation of the Studio Ghibli classic “My Neighbor Totoro” triumphed at the Olivier Awards in London on Sunday, winning in six categories, the most among nominees.

Based on the 1988 coming-of-age film about two young sisters who befriend forest spirits, the play was named best entertainment or comedy while also winning awards for best director, costume design, sound design, set design and lighting design.

Japan’s Kimie Nakano was among the play’s award winners for her costume designs. The play received a total of nine nominations, also the most among entries.