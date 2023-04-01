Kan Nyan regrets the crickets.

Not the time members of Planck Stars, the idol-pop outfit she leads, hammered and kicked down the ceiling of a venue. Nor does she think twice about all of the substances they’ve thrown onto their audiences, from ink to soy sauce. Nothing fazes the 26-year-old Nyan, save for the show in a cramped Akihabara livehouse last September where the group released 300 live crickets into a sweaty crowd of revelers.

“The group members were OK with it, and so was the venue. But I really don’t like bugs,” Nyan tells The Japan Times over a video call in late March. “That was just too much for me.”