Japanese animation film “Suzume” was top of the Chinese box office at the close of its opening weekend — grossing over 90 million yuan ($13 million) — while in South Korea, more that 3 million moviegoers saw the film within the first three weeks of its release.

Citing figures from the China Movie Data Information Network, state media Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday that the latest work by Japanese animation director Makoto Shinkai reached the top of the national movie viewing charts on Sunday, the third day of its screening.

Suzume is a fantasy film that follows the adventures of a 17-year-old girl and a mysterious young man as they work together to prevent disasters across Japan.