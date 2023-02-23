What scares the members of rock band Jyocho most isn’t anything traditionally frightening, but rather the thought of losing what makes them special.

“There was a time when I was playing the flute, and suddenly my skills regressed,” says Yuuki Hayashi, the quartet’s flutist. “I thought, what if I can’t play anymore? What if I lose music from my life? That fear has stuck with me to this day.”

“For me, I fear aging and losing that spark you have as a child, like you end up putting a limit to your emotions,” chimes in the group’s primary songwriter and guitarist Daijiro Nakagawa. “Just turning into a colder person.”