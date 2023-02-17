Like many musicians performing in Japan for the first time, Phoebe Bridgers’ visit to the country in February 2019 was a memorable one.

“I remember talking to some kids outside (signing records after a show) and feeling like a total pop star,” she laughs. “That was great.” She wasn’t quite that: Bridgers was a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter on the rise after her 2017 debut album “A Stranger in the Alps” marked her out as a serious talent.

But it wasn’t the easiest time. Bridgers had just bravely contributed to a New York Times article in which singer Ryan Adams was accused by several women of manipulative behavior, verbal and emotional abuse, grooming and inappropriate sexual conduct. “He f–ked with me when I was in my early 20s,” Bridgers tells me of her former partner and producer (her 2017 song “Motion Sickness” goes into detail).