    Ke Huy Quan says that in the months after “Everything Everywhere All at Once” wrapped, he grew dispirited because no one would hire him. Last month, however, he was nominated for an Oscar for his role as Waymond Wang, the sweet-natured husband to Michelle Yeoh’s multiverse-saving laundromat owner. | SINNA NASSERI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
On Jan. 24, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh and their “Everything Everywhere All at Once” co-directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert met on a video call to watch the announcement of the Oscar nominations together, and as the sci-fi hit racked up each of its stunning 11 nominations, the group would toast, gasp, cheer and yell.

“It was so loud, we could barely hear what anyone was saying,” says a laughing Quan, who received his first Oscar nomination for playing Waymond Wang, the sweet-natured husband to Yeoh’s multiverse-saving laundromat owner. How did he react when his name was read?

“I was jumping up and down, screaming at the top of my voice, exactly the same way that I did when I got the phone call from my agent that the Daniels wanted me to play Waymond,” Quan says during a phone interview conducted a half-hour after the announcement. He describes the nomination day as one of the happiest days of his life. “It’s so surreal. I am ecstatic.”

