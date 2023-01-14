Japanese vocalist Orono Noguchi isn’t afraid to say she’s not a huge fan of her home country. But her feelings have changed somewhat ahead of her band Superorganism’s tour here, which kicked off in Tokyo yesterday and will now head to Osaka, Nagoya, Hiroshima and Fukuoka, in support of the group’s second album, “World Wide Pop.”

“I am more chill with the idea (of playing in Japan) now,” she says. “But last time around (in 2019), I was pretty uncomfortable. I mean, I still had a good time. But the crowds here tend to be a lot stiffer, which I always had an issue with. And I was very outspoken about that last time. But I think now people have caught on to it. So it should be more fun now.”

Then, she adds pointedly, “And I’ve chilled out on my stubbornness about hating Japan.”