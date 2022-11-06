  • Lafcadio Hearn explores topics as varied as karma, art, architecture, race memory and Japan’s acceptance of impermanence in the 15 essays and stories that make up 'Kokoro.' | GETTY IMAGES
    Lafcadio Hearn explores topics as varied as karma, art, architecture, race memory and Japan’s acceptance of impermanence in the 15 essays and stories that make up "Kokoro." | GETTY IMAGES
  • SHARE

The back cover blurb for Lafcadio Hearn’s “Kokoro: An Intimate Portrait of Japanese Inner Life” says the book is the writer’s “love letter to Japan.” Despite Hearn’s reputation as an eternal romantic, however, the collection of essays and short fiction does not contain love stories in any traditional sense.

As Hearn points out, the word “kokoro” not only means heart, but “also mind, in the emotional sense; spirit; courage; resolve; sentiment; affection, and inner meaning, — just as we say in English, ‘the heart of things.’”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW