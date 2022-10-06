Japanese women are a forgiving and forbearing lot if Santa Yamagishi’s rom-com “To the Supreme!” is any indication. Based on a 2015 stage play by Shuko Nemoto, the film features four protagonists whose male partners range from hapless to hopeless, with few, if any, redeeming qualities.

And yet the women stick with them, at least for the film’s first act where the action putters along with no obvious point beyond light comic back-and-forth between the four couples. Their stories unfold in separate silos, though there are moments of parallelism and signs of past connections.