  • French author Annie Ernaux, known for her deceptively simple novels, was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    French author Annie Ernaux, known for her deceptively simple novels, was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

French author Annie Ernaux won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory,” the award-giving body said on Thursday.

Ernaux, whose work is mostly autobiographical, is 82.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW