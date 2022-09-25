  • Genki Kawamura wins the best director award at the San Sebastian International Film Festival on Saturday in San Sebastian, Spain. | REUTERS / KYODO
SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain – Genki Kawamura won best director for his movie “A Hundred Flowers” at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival on Saturday, becoming the first Japanese recipient of the award at the prestigious Spanish event.

The first feature film directed by Kawamura tells the story of a son who looks after his mother affected by dementia and recalls old memories of her.

