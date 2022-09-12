  • British screenwriter Jesse Armstrong (center) accepts the award for outstanding drama series for 'Succession' along with cast and crew onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Monday night. | AFP-JIJI
    British screenwriter Jesse Armstrong (center) accepts the award for outstanding drama series for "Succession" along with cast and crew onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Monday night. | AFP-JIJI
“Succession,” HBO’s portrait of a dysfunctional media dynasty, won best drama at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday night, the second time the series has taken the prize.

Jesse Armstrong, the show’s creator, also took home the Emmy for best writing, the third time he’s won in that category. And Matthew Macfadyen won best supporting actor in a drama for the first time for his performance on the show.

