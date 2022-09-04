SEOUL, South Korea – When Yoon Wn-ho, a visiting professor at Inha University in South Korea, saw “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” for the first time, he turned the television off. The popular Korean drama’s portrayal of a young autistic lawyer bothered Yoon, who has autism himself.
He thought the character seemed less like a full-fledged person than a collection of traits associated with autism. One example, he says, was her strict diet of kimbap — seaweed-wrapped rice rolls served in slices — which she finds comforting because all the ingredients are visible.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.