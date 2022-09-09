  • A close-up of Kohei Nawa’s 'Force' at the Museum on Echigo-Tsumari in Niigata. | ANDREA JUNG-AN LIU
In the world of artist Kohei Nawa, organic forms invariably become stylized and artificial. Nawa’s installation “Force,” on view at the Museum on Echigo-Tsumari (MonET) in Niigata, blurs the lines further.

The sculptor behind the popular PixCell deer sculptures has created a mesmerizing work that bewitches the senses. What look like drapes of thin black rope run floor to ceiling, seemingly primed to vibrate like strings on a harp. It takes a moment to comprehend the mechanics of the work: Is it static or dynamic? Solid or liquid? Are the lines fixed at the top and bottom, or does gravity run this show? The sound, too, confuses the viewer: Under the noise of a fan or some mechanical puppeteer comes the aural texture of something sticky.

