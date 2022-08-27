  • Vocalist Matty Healy and his band The 1975 headlined this year’s edition of Summer Sonic with Dallas rapper Post Malone. | © SUMMER SONIC ALL COPYRIGHTS RESERVED.
Matty Healy, suit-clad and sweaty as his band The 1975 neared the end of their Summer Sonic headlining set on Saturday night at Zozo Marine Stadium, summed up the audience’s collective mood perfectly.

“I’m so f—ing happy right now,” he said, and the near-capacity crowd roared in response as the group ripped into its final song.

