  • SHARE

Summer vacations seldom feel as vivid as when you’re 10 years old. It’s a charmed life, before adolescent hormones encroach on the simple pleasure of taking each day as it comes. Those days may be boring or alive with possibility and excitement; either way, homework can wait.

In “Sabakan,” first-time director Tomoki Kanazawa casts an affectionate eye back on his own childhood growing up in rural Nagasaki Prefecture in the 1980s. It’s a scrappy but immensely likable film, full of piquant details that cut through the haze of nostalgia.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,