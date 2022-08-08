  • Pop star Olivia Newton-John meets fans in Los Angeles in January 2018. | AFP-JIJI
Olivia Newton-John, who sang some of the biggest hits of the 1970s and ’80s while recasting her image as the virginal girl next door into a spandex-clad vixen — a transformation reflected in miniature by her starring role in "Grease,” one of the most popular movie musicals of its era — died Monday at her ranch in Southern California. She was 73.

The death was announced by her husband, John Easterling.

