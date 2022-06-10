Paul Cezanne’s landscapes and Claude Monet’s water lilies are works the museum-going public is likely to be familiar with. With its annual Jam Session series, the Ishibashi Foundation’s Artizon Museum in Tokyo provides an opportunity to create an alternative context for viewing canonical pieces.
The series, which began in 2020, invites contemporary artists to play off the foundation’s substantial art collection, which includes artifacts from before the Common Era to postwar abstract expressionism. This year’s show, which runs through July 10, features the impeccably produced prints of photographic artists Toshio Shibata and Risaku Suzuki alongside the paintings by Cezanne (1839-1906) and Monet (1840-1926). There are also star cameos from ink painter Sesshu, Edouard Manet, Alberto Giacommeti and other major artists, whose works provide important beats in the exhibition.
