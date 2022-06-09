Talk about a do-over.

The new anime film “Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island” is a redo of an episode of the original “Mobile Suit Gundam” series that aired way back in 1979. That episode, also titled “Cucuruz Doan’s Island,” is infamous in “Gundam” lore for its shoddy animation. “Gundam” creator Yoshiyuki Tomino was so embarrassed by this episode that when the series was released abroad on DVD, he requested that it not be included.

