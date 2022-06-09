The streets of Golden Gai, in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward, are narrow and straight, with crates and plants from small bars bleeding into the walkways, and lanterns and neon signs overhead casting the pavement and ramshackle structures in a yellow, red and white glow.
The bars are reached by narrow doors, or even narrower staircases. Most seat fewer than 10 customers, with posters, shelves of records or bottles of liquor crowding the cramped interiors giving each its unique charm. It all seems chaotic and disorderly, an unplanned concrete jungle.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.