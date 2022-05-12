Mieko Kawakami’s literary star continues to rise. Not only is the writer currently shortlisted for an International Booker Prize for her novel “Heaven,” the English translation of her book on the universality of loneliness, “All the Lovers in the Night,” was released this week.
In elegantly spare prose, Kawakami imagines love as light, exploring the concept as both a particle and a wave: an individual glint of connection that is quickly extinguished, a surge of feeling that relentlessly engulfs and consumes.
