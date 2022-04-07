Shugo Fujii tackles a familiar story line in his new film “Kingdom of the Apes”: An intrepid journalist investigates a coverup, incurring the wrath of the powers-that-be. It is a narrative that was injected with topical relevance in the 2019 hit “The Journalist,” directed by Michihito Fujii (no relation to Shugo) and later expanded into a 2021 Netflix series of the same title.

“Kingdom of the Apes,” which the former Fujii scripted and directed, follows the same basic theme with a story that revolves around an explosive news report on a new vaccine, set during the current pandemic. Instead of a drama about social issues, however, the film becomes a thriller with blood spurting and bodies falling. In other words, it is a film a lot like Fujii’s previous exploitation products, including his 2019 splatter flick “Mimicry Freaks,” which screened widely at festivals abroad.

The juxtaposition of the film’s high-tension portrayal of power games within a TV network and its scenes of manic violence and bloody murder made me wonder whether Fujii was attempting a horror comedy. As wacky as some of the action is — such as the construction of a precarious human pyramid to escape a locked editing room — the main intent is to shock. But in the setting of real-world network news, the jolts start to look like a bad joke. It’s as if the characters in “The Journalist” were to suddenly switch from backroom political intrigue to attacking each other with hacksaws.

Kingdom of the Apes ( Saru no Teikoku )







Run Time 75 mins Language Japanese

The story begins soberly enough, with a stern-faced woman journalist questioning the safety of a new vaccine in a special TV report. Then we see a powerful news anchor, Satomi Chiba (Etsuko Tanemura), browbeating a cringing network executive about the special. “Aren’t you going to re-edit it?” she asks him. The answer soon comes at a meeting in the network’s boardroom, where Satomi and two network execs confront the special’s idealist young producer (Takahiro Ochi). The producer’s superior tells him he has his back, but then promptly stabs it (not literally, thankfully) once the meeting starts and the pressure to buckle grows.

Meanwhile, in an editing room deep in the bowels of the same building, the journalist, Aina Satake (Takako Sakai), and a male colleague confront a bearded editor about the order to re-edit the special. “I won’t let that happen,” Aina says, her anger boiling over. Then she realizes that the door is locked and the three of them are trapped. What to do? And who is the culprit?

As the action cuts back and forth between the brightly lit boardroom and the shadowy basement editing room, the levels of desperation rise — and the veneer of civilized (as well as bullying and craven) behavior dissolves. All the while, a persistent reporter angles for a scoop that will expose the network’s efforts to hide the truth.

In contrast to the lavish production values and big-name stars of “The Journalist” series, “Kingdom of the Apes” has been made on a bare-bones budget with a cast of unknowns. Nonetheless, the film’s depictions of corporate politics have the ring of satirical truth, epitomized by the entrance of the network president’s imperious young secretary to the meeting. “I only want your conclusions!” she commands, as Satomi and the others cower.

Mine is that Fujii might have been better advised to leave the prop blood, not his fictional special, in the storeroom.

