Malaysian director Edmund Yeo would rather get a 9-to-5 job than be a boring, corporate filmmaker.

“The films we’re exposed to in Malaysia are so limited that people can only accept a very narrow idea of what cinema is,” he says. “You can’t challenge or question anything. There’s a shortage of what you can express through cinema.”

Yeo seems to be accomplishing what he set out to do, his body of work — far from being boring or corporate — includes 2017’s “Aqerat” (“We, The Dead”), which won him the best director prize at the Tokyo International Film Festival, and 2020’s “Malu,” which landed Japanese actors Kiko Mizuhara and Masatoshi Nagase for its leads. Most recently, Yeo helmed a full-length adaptation of the Banana Yoshimoto short story “Moonlight Shadow.”

Edmund Yeo works on the set of ‘Malu’ (2020). The director stresses communication is important to the process.

Watching his movies, it’s clear that there’s a poetic sensibility at play. “I’m totally a Pisces, man. I’m dreamy, romantic …” he says, when I jokingly angle at the connection between his star sign and filmmaking. His films are an unexpected (but not unpleasant) contrast to their director, who is irrepressibly sunny and enthusiastic in person, with the chatty energy of a rapid-express train.

Based part-time in Japan, Yeo, 38, is one of very few Malaysian directors currently making films for international audiences. This path wasn’t entirely surprising, he grew up in an artistic home in the city of Petaling Jaya with his mother, a singer, and father who is a music producer, cinephile and occasional film critic. Yeo recalls satisfying his craving for movies at the neighborhood cinema twice a week, supplementing it with bootleg VHS tapes (followed by video CDs and DVDs) from local evening markets. It was this love for film and an equally passionate interest in manga such as “Doraemon” that provided Yeo with a path into Japanese culture.

“I got into Ghibli when I was 7 or 8, and ‘Laputa: Castle in the Sky’ was my very first film,” he says of the Hayao Miyazaki-helmed anime. “That blew my mind. I spent three straight days watching ‘Laputa’ over and over again.”

Although he briefly toyed with the idea of becoming a paleontologist (thanks, “Jurassic Park”) and then a novelist (thanks, “Lord of the Rings”), his filmmaker dreams won out in the end — even though a career in film is considered deeply impractical for most Malaysians.

“I was so used to hearing people saying it was impossible,” Yeo says. “(They would say,) ‘Oh, you can’t be a filmmaker because you’re in Malaysia.’ It still haunts me. I was so used to it. For many people, film is just a pastime.”

Additionally, his parents cautioned him against going into filmmaking based on their own experiences in the industry. Fear and doubt, coupled with a dose of pragmatism, therefore led Yeo to study marketing and management at an Australian university in 2004. However, two things happened to knock him off this course: His mother gifted him with a camcorder, with which he taught himself how to film and edit; and he dropped marketing for a minor in English literature, thinking it would help with his storytelling.

Pursuing his love for literature ignited a long-term friendship with Maiko Itagaki, a fellow film studies student during his postgraduate years at Waseda University. She is now a senior producer at NHK; Yeo has collaborated with her on several short film projects, including “Kingyo” and “Exhalation” as director and producer, respectively.

“I got pampered by my experience of working in Japan, having someone like her,” he says. “She would die for your film. All her ideas were meant to make the film better.”

Filmmaker Edmund Yeo works on the set of ‘Malu’ (2020), which was shot in Japan and stared Japanese actors Kiko Mizuhara and Masatoshi Nagase.

Yeo is quick to praise the Japanese work ethic, lauding its earnest approach toward honing one’s craft and the emphasis on cooperating for the sake of the end product.

“It’s really collaborative — that’s what filmmaking should be like,” he says, contrasting his experiences in Japan with the creative environment in Malaysia. “And the fact that people around you here make you raise your game, instead of your having to compromise or dumb down (also helps).”

Favoring a laissez-faire, empathetic approach to directing, Yeo’s working environments are usually relaxed and egalitarian. So, how did he communicate with everyone on the “Moonlight Shadow” set?

“With … cinema,” he says, with a dramatic flourish. Well, that’s one part of it. He typically has a translator when working with Japanese crews — a Japanese-Mandarin interpreter on this latest occasion, though English was predominantly used on set.

“If I went fully Mandarin, I think the set would be much colder,” he explains. “It was really risky, because (the interpreter) would be my mouthpiece. I wanted it to be inclusive. It’s one of those things you think about on set, you can’t be too selfish.”

Communicating and managing people, he notes, is an often overlooked aspect of filmmaking: You can’t expect everyone to read your mind. It’s a hard-won skill picked up on the job; film school can only do so much.

Edmund Yeo is particularly complimentary of the producers he works with, saying a good one can ‘make or break’ a film.

It helps that Yeo is very much a people person. He is uncannily good at remembering everyone he meets, and doesn’t hesitate to give credit where it’s due, whether that’s acknowledging writer Tomoyuki Takahashi’s efforts at creating a beautiful script, or praising his producers for their diplomacy and vision.

“Good producers make or break the film,” Yeo says. “They’re the ones who shepherd the project, nurture, manage and mediate the talents, massage the director’s ego. They’re the ones stuck between investors and the director. So I try not to give my producers a hard time.”

His editing process certainly reflects this. Shaped by extensive feedback from his team of producers, “Moonlight Shadow” went through 10 edits, shedding its initial linear chronology and occasional comic relief. “The first cut wasn’t a perfect cut, but (the producers) were supremely respectful to our process,” he says. “I felt that they were shaping me to become a better filmmaker. It’s part of a growth process.”

That growth has always been crucial to Yeo. Everything he does is in response to his previous film — not wanting to repeat the same thing — although he does acknowledge that similar themes and visuals recur unintentionally throughout his work.

“The whole idea is always to pursue my craft,” he says. “I follow film festivals because I want to know the benchmark. I want to see how I measure up.”

After writing a TV movie script with Itagaki over the winter months spent promoting “Moonlight Shadow” in Tokyo, Yeo is back in Malaysia editing another film. He’s also in early talks to adapt a Japanese dystopian novel, though it has yet to be announced which one.

“I’ll have different stories to tell at different chapters of my life,” he says. “Life is short, and I’d love to try everything I can.”

You can find Edmund Yeo on Instagram at @edmundyeo.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.