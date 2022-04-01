Fuji Rock, Japan’s premier annual summer music festival for showcasing overseas artists, is returning to form after postponing the event in 2020 and pivoting to an all-Japanese lineup in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizer Smash announced the three-day festival’s preliminary lineup Friday night, with American artists Jack White and Halsey set to appear as headliners. The third headlining act is yet to be announced. Other acts scheduled to perform include electronic artists Bonobo and Mura Masa, rock groups Foals and Dinosaur Jr., as well as a selection of domestic acts.

The event will take place at Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture from July 29 to 31. Tickets are now on sale.

First held in 1997, Fuji Rock is one of the longest-running and most anticipated annual music events in the country, and the lineup for its 2022 edition signals that Japan’s live music industry is attempting to return to normal after many events were canceled, scaled down or dramatically altered due to the pandemic. The Summer Sonic festival in Chiba and Osaka will return in August, while Rock In Japan festival is set to take place at a new location in Chiba after being canceled the past two years.

Smash says they will continue to implement measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Festival-goers must register on a smartphone app to attend and those with fevers of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher will not be permitted. Attendees will also be required to wear masks and undergo temperature checks, and encouraged to keep their distance from others and refrain from shouting.

“While the end of COVID-19 is not in sight just yet, all of the festival staff will work to prepare for a festival with the theme of ‘Music with Nature, and living with Corona,” an introductory message on the official Fuji Rock website reads.

Tickets for this year’s festival are on sale now. For more information, visit en.fujirockfestival.com.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.