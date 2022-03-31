More than a decade has passed since the Great East Japan Earthquake and there are still around 2,500 people listed as missing: presumed victims whose bodies were never recovered, leaving them suspended in time. For those they left behind, it can be hard to move on. How do you mourn someone who isn’t officially dead?

That’s the quandary facing Mana (Yukino Kishii), the brittle, reserved protagonist of Ryutaro Nakagawa’s “One Day, You Will Reach the Sea.” It has been five years since her former best friend, Sumire (Minami Hamabe), disappeared while traveling along the Tohoku coast on the day of the disaster, and Mana seems to be in stasis: emotionally numb, and protecting her friend’s memory with the same jealousy that characterized their relationship.

Sumire’s ex-boyfriend, Atsushi (Yosuke Sugino), isn’t quite so devoted to the past. After clearing out the couple’s apartment, he leaves Mana in custody of Sumire’s most prized possession: the chunky, bedazzled video camera that she used to document her life, and which promises to reveal her deepest secrets.

One Day, You Will Reach the Sea ( Yagate Umi eto Todoku ) Rating







3 out of 5 Run Time 126 mins. Language Japanese Opens April 1

The film is based on a novel by real-life disaster survivor Maru Ayase, which Nakagawa adapted with screenwriter Eiji Umehara. Anyone who has seen the trailer could be forgiven for expecting a mystery story, but “One Day, You Will Reach the Sea” doesn’t quite deliver on that front. It’s also complicated by some bold narrative shifts that supply a few memorable moments, but leave the film as a whole feeling lumpy and unfocused.

In flashbacks, Nakagawa reveals how the main characters first met at university and wound up sharing an apartment, while hinting that they may have wanted to be more than just friends. Mana, a natural introvert, is drawn to the more outgoing Sumire; when they’re alone together, she seems liberated. However, her friend remains an enigma, at least until a crucial shift in perspective during the final act.

Even then, I kept waiting to see what revelation the movie had been building toward, other than the self-evident fact that Sumire was a person with feelings of her own. Hamabe is well cast as an astute woman who is less complicated than people give her credit for, while Kishii gives a carefully controlled performance that’s all cracked porcelain.

The film can be slow going at times, especially during its first half, though it gradually draws you in. More than a mystery, it’s an account of how people deal with death: Sumire’s disappearance isn’t the only loss that Mana will have to face, and her journey toward acceptance is, in part, a process of learning to look beyond herself.

When she retraces her friend’s final footsteps in Tohoku — the coastline now shielded by massive concrete sea walls — she chances upon a support group for tsunami survivors, giving testimonials to the camera. Some of these testimonials are real, and the sudden switch into documentary mode seems to jolt the film out of its torpor.

So too does the elegant solution that Nakagawa finds for depicting Sumire’s ultimate fate, which I won’t spoil, except to say that it’s haunting, beautiful and pulled me out of the film altogether. That’s the thing about “One Day, You Will Reach the Sea”: Even while it doesn’t quite succeed at what it sets out to do, it offers glimpses of something sublime in the process.

