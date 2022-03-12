Slides of family trips from long ago sit in many a drawer or box, little seen as the technology for making and showing them fades into the past.

But John Junkerman, a Tokyo-based documentary filmmaker, went beyond preserving the color slide photos his father took of their family’s stay in early postwar Hayama, a seaside town on the Miura Peninsula in Kanagawa Prefecture. Last December, he released the photographs in a book, “Hayama 1952-1953 Charles Junkerman,” published by Yobisha. Junkerman’s introduction and captions are in both Japanese and English.

Hayama 1952-1953 Charles Junkerman, Compiled by John Junkerman

184 pages

YOBISHA



Though an amateur with no formal training in photography, Junkerman’s father, Charles, took hundreds of photos with his Nikon camera and Kodachrome color slide film, both then unobtainable luxuries for ordinary Japanese. The film could not be processed in Japan, so Charles had to send it to the United States.

More than being rare color glimpses of a vanished world, the book’s 270 photos reveal a keen, sympathetic eye for their subjects, beginning with Junkerman and his two older siblings. But while photographing his children frolicking on the beach in Hayama, then known as a summer retreat for well-off Tokyoites, Charles’ interest extended to the local kids, fishermen and farmers. His photos form a fascinating ethnographic study of Hayama society, from its workaday life to its games and festivals, only seven years after the end of World War II.

Born in 1952, Junkerman was an infant during his family’s Japan sojourn and has no memories of it, but seeing the slides as a boy was special for him, as well as for everyone in the family.

John Junkerman

“My parents really fell in love with Japan,” he says in an interview with The Japan Times. “They were young, in their 20s, and when they first went to Japan, it was their first time overseas. It was a very special experience for them. Everything was new and exciting and interesting.”

Then a U.S. Navy lieutenant and physician posted to a naval hospital in nearby Yokosuka, Charles used his off-duty hours to explore his Hayama neighborhood and Japanese culture — he and his wife, Anne, amassed a collection of Japanese prints and lacquerware.

“We lived a three-minute walk from the beach,” Junkerman says. “So they got to know the fishermen. Then my father bought a car and drove between Hayama and Yokosuka, which was a 20-minute drive over the mountains, every day to work. He would stop along the way and take photographs of farmers planting and harvesting rice.”

With Yokosuka and the surrounding area spared from bombing during the war, what Charles was seeing through his lens “was really prewar Japan, when people were primarily engaged in agriculture,” Junkerman says. Also, compared to many urban Japanese, who had suffered through food shortages after the war, Hayama’s fishermen and farmers were “relatively well off and able to sustain themselves. So there’s a sense of peacefulness (in the photos), a sense of being able to make ends meet.”

After Anne died in 2010, followed by Charles in 2014, Junkerman inherited the slides. “They always were very much implanted in my brain,” he says. “I’ve often talked about how my connection to Japan really has its roots in those slides.” Hearing his stories about his father’s photos, an NHK producer told him that people in Hayama would be interested in seeing them. The producer then contacted an NPO in Hayama about arranging a small exhibition.

Held in 2014 at a local library, the exhibition garnered positive responses from the public. “The people who came were saying that these are very rare photographs — especially photographers. There are quite a few photographers living in Hayama, and they just raved about the photographs,” Junkerman says.

One reason is that because they were taken with Kodachrome film, the images had held their colors better than photos made using later processes.

“With Kodachrome the pigment isn’t contained in the film, but in the developing bath,” Junkerman says. “It’s an additive process. So you end up with a very thick positive (image), whereas with other kinds of color film it’s a subtractive process and you get a thin image that fades over time. But even after 70 years, Kodachrome still looks vivid. (My father’s photos) look as fresh as if they were taken yesterday.”

Mitsuru Okada, the head of local publisher Yobisha, was also impressed by the photos when he attended the exhibition. Soon after, he and Junkerman began compiling the photos for publication, which resulted in “Hayama 1952-1953 Charles Junkerman.”

“It’s very gratifying to have the book and to be able to share the photos,” Junkerman says.

While Hayama has changed in the decades since the Junkerman family called the town home, the Western-style house in which they lived still stands. “My parents were lucky to find it,” Junkerman says of the dwelling, which was the one-time summer residence of former Prime Minister Taro Katsura. “By Japanese standards, it was a very grand summer home. Though by American standards, it was fairly average.”

Also, descendants of Charles’ subjects and even some of the subjects themselves are still living in the Hayama area. Together with veteran photographer and Hayama resident Bruce Osborn, Junkerman has started a project to locate them.

“Of course, the only people still alive were children at that time,” he says. “We know of one who grew up in that area. He and his brother still run the local liquor store. He identified himself in the book after it was published. He remembers some of the others so we should be able to track down a number of them.” Osborn plans to take new photographs to complement the ones Junkerman’s father shot seven decades ago.

Charles continued to take photographs in the 40 places around the world where he and Anne lived after leaving Japan: “He was a quiet man,” Junkerman says of his father. “His way of interacting with the world was through the lens of a camera.”