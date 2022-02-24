Japanese films in erotic subgenres — Nikkatsu Roman Porno, “pink films” and “pinky violence” — were big business in the 1970s. However, ever since the adult film industry started migrating to home entertainment formats such as VHS and DVD in the 1980s, and then to the internet in the 2000s, they have mostly disappeared from theaters.

Hideo Jojo’s smart sex comedy “Love Nonetheless” is an attempt at a revival, while being mindful of changing social attitudes. The submissive women found in male-targeted porn flicks are out, laughs at the expense of clueless guys are in. The film is one of two in the “L/R15” collaborative project produced by Gen Sato and distributed by Spotted Productions. “Love Nonetheless” and the other, “Straying” — which was directed by Rikiya Imaizumi — are both rated R-15 and based on scripts by Jojo and Imaizumi.

Imaizumi is known for light romantic dramas that comment on the lives and loves of modern urbanites, with “Over the Town” (2020) being a recent example. Jojo, meanwhile, is something of a specialist in adult films for both the straight-to-video and theatrical markets. By having them join forces, Sato has tried to create a new synergy outside their respective comfort zones and with “Love Nonetheless” has entertainingly succeeded.

3.5 out of 5 Run Time 107 mins. Language Japanese Opens Feb. 25

The film, which starts in Imaizumi’s usual low-key comedic style, centers on the introverted owner of a secondhand bookstore, Koji Tada (Koji Seto), who is nearly 30 but has the bespectacled look and settled manner of a middle-aged man. One day, a high school girl and store regular, Misaki (Yumi Kawai), grabs a book and runs out of the shop. When Koji gives chase and catches up to her, she says she stole it because she saw him reading it. “I love you and want to marry you,” she adds, hardly missing a beat.

Although he turns her down, she returns again and again with letters all ending with the same plea: Let’s get married. Koji tells her that her dream of matrimony is a nonstarter, but he’s also lonely — and likes having this cheeky, self-confident girl around. So his “no” is never really “no.”

Meanwhile, the more age-appropriate Ikka (Honami Sato) — who not long ago dumped Koji, to his pain and sorrow — is now about to marry a smooth-talking guy (Ayumu Nakajima). Her betrothed, however, is having an affair with their wedding planner (Yuka Kori), and when Ikka finds out he’s been cheating (if not with whom) and confronts him, his blatant lies make her determined to have revenge sex. Nice-guy Koji is her obvious choice of partner.

The film’s explicit eroticism is mixed with laugh-out-loud moments, as when the wedding planner rates the cheating fiance’s performance in bed as frankly as she might a failed souffle. But “Love Nonetheless” is also wise about the wayward impulses of the heart, which do not always follow logic or, in Misaki’s case, parental prohibitions. Also, Seto delivers a performance finely balanced between the comically nerdy and the outwardly emotional, as his character wrestles with his unruly feelings and passionate convictions.

And, yes, to some (such as Misaki’s parents), Koji may be a creep, but to the end he and his teenage admirer share nothing but each other’s company — and books. None of which are X-rated.

