Fortune was unfair to Tsukioka Kogyo. A gifted draftsman with an acute sense of the expressive power of color, he had talent galore. Had he been active in the first half of the 19th century, when ukiyo-e enjoyed its heyday, his work might have gained broad recognition. Alas, Kogyo was born late, in 1869, when the art form was already in decline. By the time he entered his artistic maturity in the 1890s, it was on its last legs. Today, his name is largely forgotten.

This was no fault of his own. For much of the Edo Period (1603-1868), woodblock prints had enjoyed unprecedented popularity. They were used to reproduce text and images for books, commercial advertising, playing cards, votive images and even board games. By pushing the technology to its limits, the most accomplished craftsmen were also able to produce spectacular single-sheet polychrome prints that were admired for their artistic qualities and avidly collected by enthusiasts.

Things began to change in the late-1850s when Japan opened its borders and gained access to Western technology. New media — photography, oil painting, magazines and newspapers — flooded in and gradually pushed aside older forms such as woodcuts. To succeed, budding artists like Kogyo needed a niche.

Kogyo chose noh. For three decades, from 1897 until his death in 1927, he produced the most comprehensive visual body of work dedicated to Japan’s oldest form of live theater. Such prints had been made before, but they were rare and often sold privately. By comparison, Kogyo designed at least 580 images that, by some estimates, amount to as much as 75% of his entire print production. In either quality or quantity, his output in the noh genre, which also includes paintings, is unparalleled.

‘Sanemori’ by Tsukioka Kogyo | COURTESY OF THE NAKAGAWA-MACHI BATO HIROSHIGE MUSEUM OF ART

However, few people outside of noh circles are familiar with his work, says Rei Yamauchi, a curator at the Nakagawa-machi Bato Hiroshige Museum of Art, which is located in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture. This is partly why the museum decided to present, for the first time, all 68 prints of its Kogyo collection. This is the first such exhibition in Japan in years, perhaps even in more than a decade. The show runs until March 27.

With 45 pieces on display, the focus of the exhibition falls squarely on “One Hundred Noh Plays,” a series that Kogyo and his publisher began releasing a century ago this year. It is also considered his best and most representative. Particularly remarkable is the manner in which brush strokes are transferred onto print to preserve a painterly feel, something that is highly unusual in ukiyo-e. Dyes are delicately applied throughout, often evoking the evanescence of watercolor. In some places, they suggest shadows or foliage. In others, such as in the disheveled hair of a waki or shite, two types of noh actors, they indicate envy or fury.

The visual impact is memorable, but Kogyo’s talent goes beyond aesthetic considerations. J. Thomas Rimer, an emeritus professor of Japanese literature at the University of Pittsburgh, spent much of his career studying noh. Over email, he suggests that a large part of Kogyo’s genius resided in his “ability to evoke the emotion found in the text of a particular play, through his poetic rendering of a central image chosen in order to visualize a range of emotions embedded in the play as a whole.” Kogyo could wield brush and pathos with equal dexterity.

Scholars are still unable to fully explain how and why Kogyo developed his near obsessive passion for noh. He left neither diary nor letters explaining his motives, so we are left with conjectures. But one possibility is intriguing — that Kogyo, concerned about the long-term survival of this form of theater, was trying to raise its profile and expand its appeal. The theory holds water: In the decades that followed the Meiji Restoration in 1868, it almost disappeared.

From its popular roots in the 14th century, noh evolved under the Tokugawa shogunate into a theater of the samurai and clerical elites. Together, they formed a powerful, albeit relatively small, support base. Beyond this circumscribed circle of aficionados, noh actors were seldom recognized. In this respect, they differed from their peers of the kabuki stage, many of whom were celebrated with gusto in popular fiction and ukiyo-e. “Noh actors often wore masks,” says Kendall Brown, a professor of Asian art history at California State University Long Beach, “so they did not engender the same kind of fan appreciation lavished on handsome or winsome kabuki actors.”

The shogunate had no problem with that. Although canonical versions of noh plays were widely available, their study, as well as the practice of noh chanting and dancing, was discouraged by the authorities. More importantly, performances were almost invariably held away from the gaze of commoners, in daimyo’s residences or on the shogun’s palace grounds. Only on rare occasions, say when a temple short of funds resorted to putting on a performance to fill its coffers, were the plebes able to attend.

This arrangement unraveled with the fall of the Tokugawa regime in 1867. Almost overnight, patrons vanished, funds evaporated and troupes disbanded. Many actors fell into penury while others left the profession entirely. In time, however, it dawned on the new Meiji government that noh, like opera in the West, could be helpful to shore up Japan’s cultural standing, and they began sponsoring plays. This was an important turning point. Only then, Brown explains, was “noh finally decoupled from warrior culture and prints about it could start appearing in large numbers.”

It was around that time, in 1883, when Kogyo was in his mid-teens, that he saw his first noh play, “Shakkyo.” He would illustrate it many times, including as a diptych in “One Hundred Noh Plays.” Kogyo said very little about his first thespian encounter, but it is likely it made quite an impression.

Kogyo began his artistic training in a traditional way. At age 12, he was sent to an uncle to study pottery painting. A few years later, he moved to a prefectural school that specialized in making crafts using glass, ceramics and stone. He remained there for three years and acquired the basic skills he needed to earn his keep.

He had become a craftsman, but he was not yet an artist. That came later, after he completed two apprenticeships: first with Tsukioka Yoshitoshi (1839-92), his stepfather from 1884 and one of the most celebrated painters of the entire ukiyo-e tradition, and then with Ogata Gekko (1859-1920), from whom he received his artist’s name. Soon after, Kogyo began showing his paintings at exhibitions sponsored by the government or within trendy artistic circles. He won several prizes, but never broke out in a big way.

Decades after his death, Kogyo remains an obscure figure — but this could change. According to Yamauchi, scholars have begun reassessing the legacy of Kogyo and other early-20th-century artists. Whether this will result in greater public recognition remains to be seen, but Kogyo might not have cared anyway. What mattered to him was the survival of his beloved noh. He would be pleased to see it is alive and well.

Tsukioka Kogyo’s works will be on display until March 27 at the Nakagawa-machi Bato Hiroshige Museum of Art in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture. For more details, visit www.hiroshige.bato.tochigi.jp/english.