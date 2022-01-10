The movie “Drive My Car,” directed by Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi, won the Golden Globe for best non-English language film on Sunday.

The film, based on a short story of the same title by novelist Haruki Murakami, recently won the top prize and was selected for three other awards by a U.S. film critic society, while it also won the award for best screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

The brooding, melancholic drama spanning three hours tells the story of a grieving stage actor and director who finds solace in a young woman he hires as a driver after his wife died leaving behind a secret.

Meanwhile, O Yeong Su won the award for best television supporting actor for his role as an elderly contestant with a brain tumor in South Korean drama series “Squid Game,” which has become a massive Netflix hit.

The story revolves around hundreds of players in financial debt who are invited to compete in children’s games in a deadly battle for a 45.6 billion won ($38 million) prize, with the drama portraying class inequality.

On Saturday, members of the National Society of Film Critics gave the best picture, best director, best screenplay and best actor awards to “Drive My Car.” Its main character is played by Japanese actor Hidetoshi Nishijima.

“Drive My Car” has also been nominated in the international feature film category for the 94th Academy Awards in March.

The 79th Golden Globe Awards ceremony was held without being broadcast by U.S. television network NBC, which refused to air it amid criticism over a lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that votes for the awards.

