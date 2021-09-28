Sho Sakurai and Masaki Aiba, two members of dormant Japanese boy band Arashi, have married their respective partners, their agency Johnny & Associates Inc. said Tuesday.

The agency said the partners of Sakurai, 39, and Aiba, 38, are not entertainers.

Following the five-member group’s decision to take a hiatus starting New Year’s Day, Sakurai and Aiba have carried on solo careers. They also played prominent roles as part of public broadcaster NHK’s Olympic and Paralympic coverage.

Kazunari Ninomiya, another member, married a former television personality in 2019.

The group made its debut in 1999 and eventually went on to become one of the country’s most successful all-male idol groups with a huge fan base across Japan and Asia.

They bade a temporary farewell on New Year’s Eve when they held a virtual live concert and also appeared on Japan’s annual year-end music extravaganza on NHK.