Ex-K-pop singer Goo Hara found dead at her home in Seoul

A former member of South Korea’s top K-pop girl group was found dead Sunday, the country’s Yonhap news agency reported citing police.

The body of Goo Hara, 28, was discovered at her home in southern Seoul, Yonhap said.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

Goo, better known as Hara in other parts of Asia, had spoken out against cyberbullying. In June, a month after she was found unconscious at her home and hospitalized, she said it was difficult to overcome depression and pleaded for positive comment on social media.

She debuted with the five-member Kara in 2008. It was one of the early girl groups that helped fan the global K-pop wave, building large fan bases in Japan, China and other countries.

After a deal with a South Korean management agency was terminated, Goo launched a career as a solo artist in Japan and held a concert here this month.

She had been in the early stages of a comeback, releasing a single for the Japanese market and touring in the cities of Fukuoka, Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo between Nov. 14-19, according to media reports.

She had been expected to concentrate on Japanese promotions for the immediate future.

Choi Jin-ri, another K-pop star who was better known by her stage name, Sulli, a former member of the girl group f(x), who was a close friend of Koo’s and had also spoken out against cyberbullying, died in October.