'Therein, Nothing: Just Precious Trifles'

Miyuki Tsugami specializes in colorful abstract landscapes, drawing from various cities that she has resided in, including New York in 1996, Kurashiki in Okayama Prefecture in 2005, London in 2013, Berlin and Prenzlau in 2015 and Fukushima the following year.

All titles of her works begin with the word “view,” signifying not only observation and scenery, but also perceptions and ways of thinking.

This solo exhibition of 20 works features her recent pieces, such as “View, a Cherry Tree, Spring 2018” and “View, the Passage of Time, Nakashimagawa River, 1:10 pm 8 Oct 18/2019,” a large-scale painting first shown at her solo exhibition held earlier this year at the Nagasaki Prefectural Art Museum.

Anomaly; Terrada Art Complex 4F, 1-33-10 Higashi-Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo. Tennozu Isle Stn. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri. till 8 p.m.). Free. Closed Sun., Mon, holidays. 03-6433-2988; www.anomalytokyo.com/en/top