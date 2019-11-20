"View, a Cherry Tree, Spring, 2019" | © MIYUKI TSUGAMI, COURTESY OF ANOMALY

Art / Openings In Tokyo

'Therein, Nothing: Just Precious Trifles'

ANOMALY

by Yukari Tanaka

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Miyuki Tsugami specializes in colorful abstract landscapes, drawing from various cities that she has resided in, including New York in 1996, Kurashiki in Okayama Prefecture in 2005, London in 2013, Berlin and Prenzlau in 2015 and Fukushima the following year.

All titles of her works begin with the word “view,” signifying not only observation and scenery, but also perceptions and ways of thinking.

This solo exhibition of 20 works features her recent pieces, such as “View, a Cherry Tree, Spring 2018” and “View, the Passage of Time, Nakashimagawa River, 1:10 pm 8 Oct 18/2019,” a large-scale painting first shown at her solo exhibition held earlier this year at the Nagasaki Prefectural Art Museum.

Anomaly; Terrada Art Complex 4F, 1-33-10 Higashi-Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo. Tennozu Isle Stn. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri. till 8 p.m.). Free. Closed Sun., Mon, holidays. 03-6433-2988; www.anomalytokyo.com/en/top

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ART STORIES

"Itsukushima" (left screen of Yoshino Itsukushima) from a pair of six fold screens (17th century)
'Itsukushima in Art: An Enchanting Voyage Through a Sacred Land'
Nov. 23-Dec. 29 The island of Itsukushima, also known as Miyajima of Aki, is located northwest of Hiroshima Bay. Historically known as a sacred place, it was often visited by no...
'Five Ukiyo-e Favorites: Utamaro, Sharaku, Hokusai, Hiroshige, and Kuniyoshi'
Nov. 19-Jan. 19, 2020 In 2014, the Edo Tokyo Museum celebrated its 20th anniversary with a special exhibition of seminal ukiyo-e masterpieces. This second iteration of the show ...
Installation view of Yukinori Yanagi's work, featuring "Akitsushima 50 I/II, 2000/2019" and "Akitsushima Instruction, 2000"
Yukinori Yanagi: Resurrecting Akitsushima
One reason to enjoy Yukinori Yanagi's solo show at Blum & Poe is the eeriness with which the centerpiece of the exhibition matches the color of the leaves outside the gallery window. Yanagi'...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

"View, a Cherry Tree, Spring, 2019" | © MIYUKI TSUGAMI, COURTESY OF ANOMALY